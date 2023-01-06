Ye has kept a quiet profile for the last few weeks, reportedly due to not wanting to be served legal papers. However, Ye is now rumored to be traveling to Ghana to be a special guest at the Black Star Line Festival.

According to DJ Ebenezer Donkoh, Ye is supposed to make an appearance at the festival taking place in Ghana’s capital, Accra, alongside the festival organizers: Vic Mensa and Chance The Rapper.

“I’m gathering info that Kanye West will be the surprise act at the Black Star Line Festival in Ghana this weekend,” DJ Ebenezer Donkoh tweeted yesterday.

I'm gathering info that Kanye West will be the surprise act at the Black Star Line Festival in Ghana this weekend. — Ebenezer Donkoh (NY DJ) (@nydjlive) January 5, 2023

The festival is set to take place today, January 6th. Other artists set to perform at the Black Star Line Festival include T-Pain, Chance The Rapper, Vic Mensa, Erykah Badu, Jeremih, Tobe Nwigwe and others.

Ahead of announcing the festival, earlier this week Vic Mensa vowed to bring clean water to over 200,000 Ghanaians.

“We’re building three boreholes in different communities in Ghana to provide clean drinking water; the first being the Asokore Zongo in Koforidua where my family lives, which is already built,” Mensa said to TMZ.

He continued: “The other locations are a nearby community called Effiduase and then our ancestral village in the Volta Region, Amedzofe. Most people in communities like this in Ghana experience constant waterborne diseases.”