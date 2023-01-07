Coachella is inching closer. With no official announcement, Hits Daily Double tapped their Rumor Mill and found the headlining acts to be Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean, and BLACKPINK this year.

The music festival will take place at the Empire Polo Club during its normal weekends of April 14 to 16, as well as the 21 to 23.

Billboard.com revealed late last year that Frank Ocean would be one of the headliners. Ocean will finally hit the stage after the epidemic forced the cancellation of his 2020 performance.

Coachella returns April 14-16 & 21-23, 2023 🌵Register now to access the 2023 advance sale beginning Friday, June 17th at 10am PT at https://t.co/qujCsdCWkp pic.twitter.com/2UUEeXlgZC — Coachella (@coachella) June 14, 2022

Bad Bunny’s, one of The SOURCE’s Top Five artists of 2022, Un Verano Sin Ti album sat at the top of the Billboard 200 for 11 non-consecutive weeks. Bad Bunny has the most week at No. 1 in nearly six years, matching Drake’s Views effort of 2016.

Frank Ocean’s appearance will stoke the flames of new music rumors. In June 2022, Ocean was in talks of directing his first feature film, and during his Blonded Radio show in 2021, he released a new 9-minute untitled song.