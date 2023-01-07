New year, new significant other? That might be the mantra for both Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott, who reportedly are no longer together according to multiple sources.

The parents of two (a girl, Stormi, and an unnamed boy) were allegedly supposed to spend the holidays together, but instead Jenner went to Aspen with friends (including Justin Bieber, Hailey Bieber, and Stacey Karanikolau) as well as daughter Stormi. Scott was not in attendance.

The couple, who first got together in 2017, were last photographed together in December of 2022 in Miami at one of Scott’s performances.

A source close to the couple told US Weekly that the on-again, off-again couple are finally done this time, stating that “this has happened so many times before, they’re known to be on again off again, but always remain friends and great coparents.”

Neither party has made a public statement. Earlier this week, Jenner posted a solo pic wearing a black dress, sitting in the back of a car with the simple caption: “where we going ?” (It does, however, appear that she has a ring on her left ring finger although the ring details are unclear.)

Scott, meanwhile, is likely focusing on his upcoming appearances for a series of global Rolling Loud festivals.