Lil Keed’s Cause of Death Determined to be Eosinophilia

Lil Keed‘s cause of death has been determined to be from natural causes of eosinophilia. PEOPLE notes the Los Angeles County medical examiner-coroner attributed the condition to leading to the Lil Keed‘s death at age 24.

Eosinophilia causes a “higher than normal level of eosinophils,” a disease-fighting white blood cell.

The autopsy report does not specify what caused the condition.

Keed died on May 13 after requesting to go the hospital. Prior to his death, Keed had been sick for nearly a week with stomach and back pains. On the way to the hospital Keed suffered a seizure and died the same day.

Lil Gotit confirmed the rapper’s death, writing, “Can’t believe I seened u die today bro I did all my cries I know what u want me to do and that’s go hard for Mama Daddy Our Brothers Naychur and Whiteboy.”