Miami Gardens Police state French Montana did not have video production permits for his music video shoot that ended in a shooting. According to TMZ, Miami Gardens Police Chief Delma Noel-Pratt stated Montana and his team were the sources for the shooting.

“As a result of this disregard of the procedures, the unauthorized music video production led to an unfortunate situation,” Noel-Pratt said. “If the necessary agencies were notified ahead of time and protocol followed, police officers would have been in place to safeguard the community and assist with deterring and responding, if needed, to any situation that may arise.”

French Montana stated he was not shooting a music video, instead, he was “celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant” and the shooting was a case of wrong place, wrong time.

Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape w/ friends at a local restaurant. We unfortunately were at the wrong place, at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts & prayers are w/ the victims & families at this time — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) January 6, 2023

According to Miami 7, ten people were injured in a shooting outside The Licking. The report confirmed Montana was currently filming a video.

Police and Fire Rescue responded to reports of shots fired at the restaurant that is located at 17600 block of Northwest 27th Avenue ahead of 8 p.m. Law enforcement said there are two additional crime scenes but did not provide the locations of the other two.

“We’re still working [the scene]. Yeah, there’s multiple shots, there’s multiple cases,” said MGPD detective Diana Gorgue. “We’re still working. We can’t confirm any numbers at this moment, because everything is still fresh, and they’re still investigating.”

“We had a total of 10 [victims]. Four brought themselves to the hospital, and we’ve treated six transported,” a paramedic is reported to have said over radio transmissions.

An eye witness, Ced Mogul, at the scene stated he was on hand to watch Montana at the shoot but noticed that someone was robbed of their watch, keys and wallet.

“[He asked to] call his mother and see if we can get spare car keys and make sure, you know, he’s OK, and then the gunshots went off,” said Mogul, “at least 13, 14, 15 gunshots. It was very rapid, it sounded like an assault rifle.”

As of writing, no fatalities have been reported, and no one has been taken into custody.