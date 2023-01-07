Ja Morant is being taken to court. A teenager states Morant attacked him during a summer basketball game at his home.

According to TMZ Sports, the lawsuit was filed in Shelby County, Tennessee, in September, citing a July 26 incident in which Morant allegedly got into a verbal altercation with a 17-year-old.

The court documents state as the disagreement escalated, the 17-year-old accidentally hit Morant in the face with a basketball. Morant asked a bystander, “Should I do it to him?” and swung “with a closed fist, knocking him to the ground.”

The 17-year-old stated Morant continued to punch him while he was on the floor, with another man jumping in.

The docs state officers acknowledged “a large knot” on Morant’s head. Morant told the officers he hit the teenager but was in self-defense and swung as the teen “began to approach him as if he wanted to fight.”

Both parties agreed that spectators broke up the fight, but Morant said the teenager “made verbal threats stating he’d ‘light his house up'” as he was removed from the property.

The DA declined prosecution after the investigation. Morant did not offer a comment on the suit.