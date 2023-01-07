Sundance Film Festival revealed their 2023 autumn schedule today, which included Stephen Curry’s new documentary, Underrated. The documentary is directed by award-winning director Peter Nicks and produced by world-renowned Ryan Coogler and Erick Peyton.

The documentary takes an intimate look at NBA superstar Stephen Curry’s unlikely coming of age at tiny Davidson College, where the team had a thrilling run in the 2008 NCAA tournament under the tutelage of coach Bob McKillop. The film blends the Golden State Warriors’ attempt to win another NBA title after one of the worst seasons in franchise history, with access to Curry during the 2021 season.

With intimate cinematic cinematography, archival footage, and on-camera interviews, the documentary recounts Curry’s development from an undersized collegiate player to a four-time NBA champion as one of the most influential, dynamic, and unpredictable players in basketball history.

Stephen Curry: Underrated depicts Curry’s personal life as he juggles the pressures of his professional career while fulfilling his promise to his mother when he left Davidson early to declare for the draft: he would complete his undergraduate education. Nicks masterfully combines the parallels he discovers in Curry’s film footage as an aspiring athlete and as a professional basketball star to present the incredible narrative of a youngster who ascended from an undersized and unassuming high school basketball player to an NBA icon.