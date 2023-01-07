Vic Mensa is co-headlining a festival with Chance the Rapper in Ghana this week. While he is there, Vic is helping the area by bringing clean water to three villages.


According to TMZ, Mensa made a previous trip to Ghana and stated that after seeing the villages’ conditions, including poor water sources, he decided to make an impact. Mensa would partner with his father, a Ghana native, to launch an initiative.

“We’re building 3 boreholes in different communities in Ghana to provide clean drinking water; the first being the Asokore Zongo in Koforidua where my family lives, which is already built,” Vic said. “The other locations are a nearby community called Effiduase and then our ancestral village in the Volta Region, Amedzofe. Most people in communities like this in Ghana experience constant waterborne diseases.”

The total population of the three areas is 226,000 people. The drilling for the boreholes will take 3-4 weeks, including 10-15 days of installation. The cost to complete the boreholes is $45,000.