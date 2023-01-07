During the latest court hearing in the YSL Rico case, Judge Ural D. Glanville read lyrics from a YSL song, specifically rapped by Lil Duke and Yak Gotti, in the courtroom. The single is “Slime Shit.”

“Hey, this that slime shit, hey

YSL shit, hey

Killin’ 12 shit, hey

Fuck a jail shit, hey…

Cookin’ white brick, hey…

I’m not new to this, hey, I’m so true to this, hey

I done put a whole slime on a hunnid licks, hey, hey…

Slime or get slimed, maniac don’t have a mind…

Got banana clips for all these niggas actin’ monkey…”

You can see the judge recite them below.

Judge in Young Thug’s trial reads his lyrics from “Slime Sh*t” out loud during their court hearing.😳 pic.twitter.com/nctL4Z4k0c — SAY CHEESE! 👄🧀 (@SaycheeseDGTL) January 6, 2023

As the judge presiding over the Young Thug/YSL trial, Fulton County Superior Court Chief Judge Ural D. Glanville will substantially influence the proceedings. While the jury ultimately will decide all the disputed issues of fact, Chief Judge Glanville will oversee all aspects of jury selection and presentation of the case. He will rule on evidentiary objections, motions to exclude evidence, testimony and witnesses, and post-trial motions and will issue the final instructions to the jury before their deliberations. While it is difficult to predict how he will decide these issues, understanding his background can give insight into how effective he may be and how he will assert himself in these proceedings. You can learn more about Judge Glanville here.

Advertisement