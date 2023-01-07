Woman States She Made ‘Unnecessary’ Phone Call to Police as Gervonta Davis Did Not Assault Her

Woman States She Made ‘Unnecessary’ Phone Call to Police as Gervonta Davis Did Not Assault Her

The woman who called the police on Gervonta Davis in a domestic dispute stated last week that Davis “did not harm me or our daughter.” Taking to Instagram, the woman wrote she “made an unnecessary call to law enforcement in an intense moment while I was frantic.”

“These past few days have been hurtful and extremely exhausting for all parties involved,” the woman wrote in her statement, according to ESPN. “I pride myself on being extremely private; this situation was the last thing I wanted to be made public. The state of our relationship has been in a fragile space and Gervonta and I were both at fault for the argument.

“While the emotions were running high I made an unnecessary call to law enforcement in an intense moment while I was frantic. Gervonta did not harm me or our daughter. Today, we have sought the help necessary to move forward with our lives. I am confident that we will succeed within our co-parenting dynamic with the counseling provided to us.”

Advertisement

Davis was arrested Tuesday (Dec. 27) in Parkland, FL, and charged with misdemeanor domestic violence causing bodily harm. He was released Wednesday (Dec. 28) afternoon after posting a $1,000 bail.

In the released audio of the 911 call, the woman can be heard saying, “He’s going to kill me,” while also alerting officers that she has a baby in the car. The woman does not live with Davis, and the original report stated she suffered an abrasion.

Davis would hit Instagram with a statement, which has now been deleted.

“I NEVER PUT MY HANDS ON MY CHILD MOTHER NOR MY F—ING DAUGHTER ARE YOU F—ING CRAZY!!” Davis wrote. “IM NOT A MONSTER I BEEN QUIET FOR TOO LONG. … THAT’S THE ONLY REASON I’M DOING THIS NOW! JUST TO CLEAR MY NAME!”

Davis will headline this weekend’s PBC event on Showtime, taking on Hector Luis Garcia in Washington, D.C.