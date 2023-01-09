50 Cent is ready to expand his BMF series with multiple spinoffs. Speaking at the premiere for season 2 of the hit show, 50 tells Deadline about the transition in leadership at Starz and how excited he is about it.

“They got some really, really smart executives coming in to help rebuild Starz in the right way. And it’s exciting for me,” 50 said. “You’ll get a chance to see three spinoff shows from ‘BMF.’ It’s ‘BMF’ immortal.”

The expanded BMF series is currently in development, and the titles and details about the spinoffs will be announced later. Last month, Jackson and Starz announced the creation of Fightland, a new series based in the high-stakes, cash-rich, violent world of British boxing.

STARZ changed Hollywood Boulevard last week in anticipation of the highly anticipated new season of the Detroit-based family drama BMF, which premiered Friday (Jan. 6).

There was no shortage of star power in attendance at the legendary TCL Chinese Theater, with Executive Producers Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson, Heather Zuhlke, Anthony Wilson, and Anne Clements, as well as “BMF” cast members Demetrius “Lil Meech” Flenory Jr., Da’Vinchi, Michole Briana White, Myles Truitt, Steve Harris, Kelly Hu, La La Anthony, Arkeisha “Kash Doll” Knight, Christine Horn, Sydney Mitchell, Rayan Lawrence, Serayah, Caresha “Yung Miami” Brownlee, and Laila Pruitt are among those who have appeared on the show.

Power stars Joseph Sikora, Michael Rainey, Isaac Keys, and Kris Lofton, as well as celebrity attendees Kelly Rowland, 2 Chainz, G Herbo, Cordae, D Smoke, Hit-Boy, Mario, Omarion, Tee Grizzly, YK Osiris, Lance Gross, Eric Bellinger, ORyan, and others, expressed their support.

Season two of BMF explores the unexpected journey to success of the Flenory brothers, Demetrius Flenory “Big Meech” and Terry Flenory “Southwest Tee,” who ascended from the depths of poverty to become game changers in hip-hop and culture while navigating Detroit’s drug war. Throughout the emotional season, the audience cheers on the Flenory brothers as they work to achieve the American Dream in a system that is stacked against them. Family, faith, and loyalty are universal topics that are explored both at home and on the streets. The brothers work together to outwit the government and grow BMF into a multi-state empire.

