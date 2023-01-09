Buffalo Bills’ First Game After Damar Hamlin Injury is What Movies Are Made Of

Buffalo Bills’ First Game After Damar Hamlin Injury is What Movies Are Made Of

The Buffalo Bills returned to the field on Sunday, taking on division rival New England Patriots in a game they needed to join the Bills in the playoffs. Before kickoff, tributes to Damar Hamlin occurred, making an emotional moment even heavier. Then Nyheim Hines returned to opening kick for a touchdown, in a moment that you could only write in Hollywood and exploding the crowd into a frenzy.

Hamlin also exploded in emotion on Twitter.

OMFG!!!!!!!!!!!!! — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

If that wasn’t enough for the moment, Hines did it again.

Advertisement

HINES DID IT AGAIN! 😳



Another return TD for the Bills!



(via @BuffaloBills) pic.twitter.com/83uY3VVRsH — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 8, 2023

🔓🔓🔓 HINES FREE 🔓🔓🔓 — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 8, 2023

The Bills won 35-23 over the Pats, locking in the No. 2 seed in the playoffs and ending the Pats season. The Bills spoke about the weight lifted off the team with the game behind them.

“Honestly, I don’t know how some of us did it,” Buffalo Bills cornerback Tre’Davious White said to ESPN. “Just because some of us had a different view of what went on [with Damar Hamlin], and that is traumatizing.

“I’ve seen traumatic things in my life just growing up where I grew up at and just in the environment that I’ve been raised in, but it was always the end result of me walking up and seeing it. But there was never a time where I saw every event, everything transpire to the end. So, it’s tough, man.”

The Bills will take the field again next weekend, hosting division rival Miami Dolphins in the Wildcard round.