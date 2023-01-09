One half of the legendary Long Island rap duo EPMD, Def Squad founder Erick Sermon, has recently revealed that he is fresh out of rehab after his personal battle with opioid addiction. Sermon took to social media to give a heartfelt and emotional message about his seven month battle with opioid addiction. Sermon also addressed his mother’s health issues, who is currently battling Stage 4 cancer.

“2023 WOW. so blessed to have lived this long,” Erick wrote. “Life isn’t guaranteed so don’t take it for granted. I’m fresh out of rehab . 7 months clean from opioids..During this time my moms was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer liver kidney and chest. Changed my entire life around. My family is being attacked from every angle but the devils a liar. I’m believe that my GOD has us.. time to move forward in a loving manner. Without love it doesn’t work. Believe me Through all of this I love life I just wanna find a different way to function in it. Blessings ppl. Oh yeah. My new project on the 300 label coming SOON Don’t ever think I’m gonna stop. DYNAMIC DUO S. u never heard anything like this before

RIP GRANDMA VERNIA MIMS pray.”

Most Hip Hop heads know Erick Sermon as “E Double”, the lisp-rapping, green eyed bandit from Brentwood, Long Island, who alongside Parrish “PMD” Smith, helped pioneer the NYC hardcore Hip Hop sound of the Golden Era. Their Business-based albums were blueprints for Hip Hop music, especially among blossoming duos. When EPMD split in the late 90s, Sermon created the Def Squad, a conglomerate of handpicked emcees that produced some of the games most revered slang spitters, including Keith Murray and Redman.

Advertisement