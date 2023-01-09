Gangsta Boo’s celebrations of life have been announced. Drumma Boy is one of the numerous Hip-Hop figures sharing the plans for a celebration of life and funeral services.

On Jan. 13, the celebration of Gangsta Boo’s life will occur at Railgarten in Memphis, TN. The funeral service will be held at Brown Baptist Church in Southhaven, MS.

Gangsta Boo, the Queen of Memphis and former Three 6 Mafia recording artist, died on Sunday afternoon (Jan. 1), according to DJ Paul, who broke the news to followers on Instagram.

Memphis According to Fox 13 News, Gangsta Boo, real name Lola Mitchell, was discovered dead in Memphis at 4 p.m. CST. At the time of publication, there is no official word on the cause of death.

On Saturday evening, Gangsta Boo was spotted on Instagram stories attending a New Year’s Eve party. Following the news of Boo’s death, artists around the country expressed their condolences on social media.

Gangsta Boo was the second female member of Three 6 Mafia, a legendary Memphis rap group that also included DJ Paul, Juicy J, and Crunchy Black. Boo, who joined the group at the age of 15, is well known for the Dirty South hits “Where Dem Dollas At” and “Yeah Hoe.” She left Three 6 Mafia in 2002 to pursue a solo career that many of today’s female hip-hop performers look up to.