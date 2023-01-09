On Saturday, January 7th, Gervonta Davis fought Hector Garcia to defend his WBA lightweight title. Halfway during the 8th round, a ringside altercation between Meek Mill and pro-fighter Garry Russell Jr. caught the attention of both fighters, causing the fight to stop for a brief moment.

Meek and Garry were escorted out of the arena, and Meek would later take to Twitter to say that he and the pro fighter almost got into a fight, and apologized for the incident.

“Congratulations tankkk!!!,” he wrote referring to Gervonta Davis. “I almost fought a boxer telling him this fight not going 12 rounds I missed the big bomb!!!!”

In a string of other tweets, Meek continued sharing his side of the story, saying that he would “never let no petty shit escalate,” and saying that the blogs put up the video of the altercation of him reacting aggressively to Garry Russell Jr., saying something aggressive to him.

“I would never let no petty shit escalate to let somebody movie run …. I just walked away .. I came to support tank and boots!!!!!! Good wins,” Meek tweeted.

“I was nice to everybody at that fight if you was there you saw! The blogs gone put up the aggressive part after I respond to something aggressive … everybody in that section seen my level of respect towards others… i just gotta step my response game up!”

He then apologized for his actions, which he called “wasting time for nothing.”

“I have no business going back and forth that hard with a random person and we just talking about sports…so my apologies for wasting time for nothing! I had a few shots I know how to dodge those! Congrats Tank and boots!!!”

Despite the disruption, Gervonta would go on to win the fight in a 9th-round TKO, after Garcia’s side said that he would not be continuing the fight. Garcia said he got hit so hard he couldn’t see.