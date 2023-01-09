Rapper NBA Youngboy is officially married to the mother of two of his seven children, Jazlyn Hayes…

A marriage license confirming the Jan 7. nuptials turned up online over the weekend. The 23-year-old MC previously alluded to his nuptials. “I’m getting married January 7th,” he said on Instagram Live. “I’m happier than a motherfu**er. I’ve been waiting on this my whole life.”

Jazlyn has documented the preparations for her wedding day, including photos of her bridal dress shopping and white florals. The couple, who got engaged last year, share two children including a baby boy, who was born in September, and a 1-year-old daughter named Alice.

YoungBoy is also a father to eight other children with seven women including Iyanna “Yaya” Mayweather, the daughter of Floyd Mayweather, and actress Drea Symone.