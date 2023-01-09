Damar Hamlin has been active from his Cincinnati hospital bed. In addition to launching shirts to support causes and cheering on his team, Hamlin had a facetime call with Michael Rubin and Meek Mill.

“Back Working [heart emoji] Back Smiling!!!” Hamlin captioned the moment on his Instagram story.

The Buffalo Bills returned to the field on Sunday, taking on division rival New England Patriots in a game they needed to join the Bills in the playoffs. Before kickoff, tributes to Hamlin occurred, making an emotional moment even heavier. Then Nyheim Hines returned to opening kick for a touchdown, in a moment that you could only write in Hollywood and exploding the crowd into a frenzy.

You can see the video of the opening below.