Damar Hamlin was released from the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Monday, nearly a week to the exact time he had a cardiac arrest during a Monday Night football game at Paycor Stadium.

According to ESPN, Hamlin flew to Buffalo on Monday to continue treatment at the Buffalo General Medical Center. He is now listed as in stable condition.

“Headed home to Buffalo today with a lot of love on my heart,” Hamlin tweeted. “Watching the world come together around me on Sunday was truly an amazing feeling. The same love you all have shown me is the same love that I plan to put back into the world n more. Bigger than football!”

Grateful for the awesome care I received at UCMC. Happy to be back in Buffalo. The docs and nurses at Buffalo General have already made me feel at home! 🏩🫶🏾. — 𝐃𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫 𝐇𝐚𝐦𝐥𝐢𝐧 (@HamlinIsland) January 9, 2023

“In general, we want to ensure that each organ system is stable to improving and that he needs a minimum amount of assistance, such that he does not need intensive nursing,” said Dr. Timothy Pritts of UC Health.

“And we have some awesome rock star nurses who’ve been with him from the beginning, but he no longer needs that level of nursing care. No longer needs intensive respiratory therapy from our respiratory care practitioners and is able to, then, move to a setting where he would have less intensive care.”