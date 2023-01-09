Kevin Durant will undergo an MRI on Monday Morning to determine the extent of a knee injury he suffered Sunday night in a game against the Miami HEAT. KD’s Brooklyn Nets would hold on to win 102-101.

Durant was injured with minutes left in the third quarter as Jimmy Butler would fall into his knee after getting his shot blocked by Durant’s teammate Ben Simmons. Durant would head to the locker room after trying to play through the pain for the next couple of possessions.

Nets teammate Kyrie Irving stated the play was a bit scary.

“I was right there. Those plays are scary,” Irving said to ESPN. “Because when someone’s not looking [at] what’s going on, anything can happen in those moments, so I’m grateful that all that time he’s put in the weight room, putting his body in a great position, his body was able to save him from something worse.”