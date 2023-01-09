Lil Wayne is one of Hip-Hop’s most avid sports fans. He has constantly voiced his love and respect for the Green Bay Packers and Los Angeles Lakers and even had a close relationship with the late great Kobe Bryant. He even dropped a dedication song to the “Black Mamba” back in 2008 after his 4th championship.

Weezy is also a die-hard Green Bay Packers fan. On Drake’s “Ignorant Sh*t,” he raps, “I’m a cheese head, word to Vince Lombardi.” The Packers fan base is referred to as “cheese heads.” After the Packer’s 20-16 loss to the Detroit Lions Sunday night, the Young Money founder was one of many disappointed cheese heads. He took to Twitter to react to the L.

“Pls do me a favor and don’t call or text me I don’t want talk,” tweeted Lil Wayne.

Pls do me a favor and don’t call or text me I don’t want talk. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) January 9, 2023

Lil Wayne voiced his frustration with Rodgers and the Packers back in November after a previous loss to Detroit.

RIP to the season we should’ve gotten rid of 12 before the season. — Lil Wayne WEEZY F (@LilTunechi) November 6, 2022

The Packers struggled this season as Rodgers adjusted to playing with a young receiver core. The silver lining was the late-season breakout of rookie wide receiver Christian Watson. Watson finished the season with seven touchdowns in the final eight games.

After the game, Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers addressed his future, and his comments won’t spark inspiration in fans like Lil Wayne.

“At some point, the carousel comes to a stop and it’s time to get off, and I think you kind of know when that is,” Rodgers said Sunday. “And that’s what needs to be contemplated. Is it time? Also, what’s the organization doing? That’s part of it, as well. But the competitive fire is always going to be there. I don’t think that ever goes away. Sometimes it gets transferred, I think, to other things that might not ever fill that large void. But like I said, I feel good about what I’ve accomplished in this league and wouldn’t have any regrets walking away. But I got to see what it feels like once I get away from this.”

Aaron Rodgers and Randall Cobb walking off the field and into the tunnel….pic.twitter.com/t0uI3UA2QZ — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) January 9, 2023

Aaron Rodgers explains why he didn’t exchange jerseys with Jameson Williams pic.twitter.com/53I1tv974W — Gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 9, 2023