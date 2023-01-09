Tristan Thompson’s mother, Andrea Thompson, died suddenly due to a heart attack.

According to TMZ, Andrea had a heart attack in her Toronto home and was transferred to a local hospital but could not be resuscitated.

Thompson and Khloe Kardashian, the mother of two of Tristan’s children, traveled to Toronto together to be with his family. Khloe and Andrea were believed to have a relationship.

Advertisement

ET details Khloe will be joined by Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner for the private funeral. “A private funeral for his mother is scheduled that Khloe, Kim, and Kris are expected to attend,” the source says.

Thompson has not made a public statement.