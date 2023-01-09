In case you’ve been under a rock, many people are transitioning to veganism and living a healthier life. Popular vegan influencer Tabatha Brown recently launched a vegan food and home goods collection at Target and a hair care line at Ulta. The social media star is known for her fun personality and easy-to-do vegan dishes. She also is remembered for the infamous clapback she gave TV personality Wendy Williams.

Tabatha writes:

Family look at what the Lord has done🙌🏾🙌🏾. Y’all know that food changed my entire life!! When I went vegan 5 years ago I had no idea what I was doing, but every day I tried to make it easy and fun! I know how tough it can be to figure out what to eat when you first try a plant based lifestyle, so I wanted to help make the transition easier for you!! I am so excited to announce my limited time vegan Food and kitchen collection @target 🥰. Honey we got burgers, pasta, potato salad, popcorn, and even pickled okra to just name a few!! I can’t wait for you all to experience it all!! Head on over to the link in my bio and check out all the things!!! Make your list and see you this Sunday, Jan 8th @target❤️. Omg Tab got food at Target!!!! 🙌🏾OOHHH GOD I THANK YOU🙌🏾

Are you going to try Tabatha’s new line?