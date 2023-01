Last February, King Von’s sister Kayla B got into a brutal parking lot brawl. The now viral video ends with Von’s younger sister screaming, “B*tch every time you talk sh*t, I’ma beat you up h*, every time.” The two young women met up again, this time in a public restroom.

Yung Miami’s Best Friend, Momo, Got Into An Altercation With King Von’s Sister, Kayla B, Again… pic.twitter.com/zeEkVhfgOO — THE NEIGHBORHOOD TALK (@TNHTalk) January 8, 2023

Last year, Kayla B got the best of Momo, but this time around, Momo fought toe to toe with Kayla while onlookers were encouraged to not jump in between the two fighters.