There’s no secret that Brooklyn drill mainstay Bobby Shmurda is a “no snitching” advocate, but it appears that the “Hot N***a” took his ideals a step further after teasing a new track that seems to be aiming at YSL’s Gunna titled “Rat N****s.”

Some say that Shmurda is aiming at Gunna, who took a plea deal in the YSL RICO case, which still leaves Young Slime Life capo and Gunna’s partner in rhyme, Young Thug, still behind bars. In the lyrics, Shmurda rapped, “Took a plea deal … left your dog in that pen … why they playback in that courtroom, keeps playing back in his head.”

Bobby shmurda took it personal with gunna plea deal !! Why is he making a whole diss track pic.twitter.com/iOUZEdYjKC — Mimi The Music Blogger (@mdaixo) January 5, 2023

Shmurda’s loyalty to his crew can never be questioned, as he added two years to his sentence in 2016 to take five years off Rowdy Rebel’s sentence.

Gunna took an Alford Plea in his RICO conspiracy case, which his lawyer Steven Shadow says does not influence the result of any of the other YSL members’ cases.