Boosie might be known for his loud mouth and unpopular and controversial opinions, but the rapper recently opened up about his challenges with diabetes in an Instagram stories post.

“This diabetes shit is hard. I’ve been fighting this sickness since 19 N still can’t shake this shit !! Woke up sick af y’all keep me n yall prayers,” Boosie wrote.

Pray for Boosie Fighting Diabetes🤕🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/TrVOgOJbDT — Raphousetv (RHTV) (@raphousetv2) January 7, 2023

Followers of the Baton Rouge rapper might remember times when Boosie would ask his fans if they had or knew anybody that had an insulin pen. Even in 2015, Boosie had to cancel a show in New York early due to complications with diabetes.

Advertisement

According to TMZ, Boosie said he could not get his insulin shot before he went on stage and threw up before rushing off. His luggage containing his insulin was accidentally sent to Philadelphia, leaving the rapper without his medication.

“Shit happens when you have diabetes but I feel good now,” he reportedly told the news outlet at the time.

After being shot at MO3’s funeral in Dallas in 2020, Boosie reportedly faced more complications with the gunshot wound due to being a diabetic. Rumors even surfaced that Boosie might have needed to get his leg amputated because of the complications.