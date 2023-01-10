Hip-Hop love will be on display at the Super Bowl. Cardi B and Offset will appear in a new Super Bowl ad for McDonald’s and will showcase their love.

According to TMZ, the Hip-Hop couple teamed up for a McDonald’s commercial around Christmas, and it will air on game day. The upcoming ad is stated to just be them two and Valentine’s Day themed. The Super Bowl will air two days ahead of the day of love.

Cardi B previously appeared in a Super Bowl ad for Pepsi. This will be Offset’s first.

Advertisement

The ad will be the first brand partnership since Cardi wrapped up a partnership with Reebok last year. After a four-year partnership, Cardi and Reebok are wrapping up their partnership.

Reebok CEO Todd Krinsky stated that the partnership with Cardi has proudly pushed boundaries and have put an emphasis on inclusivity and self- expression. He went on to say, “we’re so grateful for our partnership with Cardi over the years. Having the opportunity to collaborate with someone as passionate, iconic and talented as her is an unmatched experience and will certainly leave a lasting impact on the brand”. Today on her Instagram, Cardi posted her final collection which is the second part of her “Let Me Be…Next Level Energy.” “For my final collection with Reebok, I had to make sure we brought it to the next level. I needed every piece from the slides to the jumpsuit to be as big, bold, and fun as we could make them,” explained the Bronx bred rapper.

“It started with advertisement, and I just loved what they brought to the table,” Cardi B told FN about the partnership. “ I love that they saw my ideas. When I went to their headquarters in Boston, they welcomed me. It was freezing that day and I just had such a good experience and I thought, ‘Why not?’ I didn’t want to team up with someone who doesn’t care about my vision and just the product, but Reebok did.”

The Cardi B x Reebok partnership, which launched September 29,2022, features two styles: the Club C Cardi ($100) and the Cardi Coated Club C Double ($80). The two styles come in three different colors and are available in both women’s and children’s sizing. The Club C Cardi style sold out in the United States in 30 minutes.