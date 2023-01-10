Dr. Dre recently threatened legal action against Georgia Republican representative Marjorie Taylor Greene over her use of “Still D.R.E.” in a video she posted to her Twitter.

The video, which has since been taken down, shows the far-right Republican representative strutting through the congressional halls while the “Still D.R.E.” instrumental plays. Dr. Dre, however, was not amused… at all.

Dre’s lawyer, Howard E. King, sent the representative a cease and desist letter on Monday, January 9th, telling her to remove the video from all her platforms in the next two days. According to TMZ, King said Dre does not license his music to politicians, “especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one.”

Advertisement

Marjorie Taylor Greene has been locked out of her Twitter account and her new video has been removed after Dr. Dre took legal action against her for using his music without permission.



His letter is amazing. pic.twitter.com/Vk12JSRByK — No Lie with Brian Tyler Cohen (@NoLieWithBTC) January 9, 2023

King’s letter admonishes Greene for “wrongfully exploiting [“Still D.R.E.”] through the various social media outlets to promote [her] divisive and hateful political agenda.”

He added, “One might expect that, as a member of Congress, you would have a passing familiarity with the laws of our country. It’s possible, though, that laws governing intellectual property are a little too arcane and insufficiently populist for you to really have spent much time on. We’re writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws, especially those embodied in the constitution by the founding fathers.”

He then gave her a lesson in copyright law, saying: “The United States Copyright Act says a lot of things, but one of the things it says is that you can’t use someone else’s song for your political campaign promotions unless you get permission from the owner of the copyright in the song, a step you failed to take.”

Dre’s people reportedly reached out to Twitter and got the video taken down.

After the news broke of the cease and desist, Greene shared an article from TMZ about the letter on her Twitter, with the caption “The Next Episode.”