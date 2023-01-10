Dr. Dre and Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene are currently engaged in a war of words after Taylor used Dre’s “Still D.R.E.” instrumental in a political video.

In the video, Greene is seen strolling through the halls of Congress, seemingly in a victor lap of helping Rep. Kevin McCarthy become House Speaker. Included in the video are pictures from the House floor and Greene accepting a phone call from Donald Trump.

Reaching out to TMZ, Dr. Dre clarified that his single did not receive a green light from him to be included. “I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” Dre said.

Dr. Dre would file a formal complaint, getting the video taken down and as a result, locking Greene out of her Twitter for using copyrighted work without permission.

In response, Greene said, “While I appreciate the creative chord progression, I would never play your words of violence against women and police officers, and your glorification of the thug life and drugs.”

Dr. Dre would follow up with a threat of legal action. His lawyer, Howard King, wrote a letter stating, “Mr. Young [Dre] has not, and will never, grant you permission to broadcast or disseminate any of his music.”

Dr and King also served a cease and desist for the music citing a deadline of Jan. 11. We’re writing because we think an actual lawmaker should be making laws not breaking laws, especially those embodied in the constitution by the founding fathers.”

You can enjoy “Still D.R.E.” as intended below.