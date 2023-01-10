El DeBarge was Arrested and Charged with Drug and Weapon Possession

El DeBarge has been arrested for drug and weapons possession at a Burbank gas station.

According to TMZ, El DeBarge was arrested at 3:40 a.m. on Sunday. Standing at a gas station, El DeBarge garnered the attention of officers due to expired tags on his car. As officers approached his car, an expandable metal baton was seen inside.

The baton is considered an illegal weapon, leading to a full search of his vehicle, leading to the discovery of pepper spray and suspected narcotics, believed to be heroin.

Making the situation worse, El DeBarge did not have a valid driver’s license.

El DeBarge was charged with possession of a leaded cane or baton, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

DeBarge was released on a $25,000 bond and will be in court in March.