Fredro Starr Eyes Retirement After 30 Years in the Game: ‘This Is the Last Year’

Fredro Starr is ready to call it quits. The Onyx legend has announced his rap days are soon over, dubbing 2023 his last year.

Starr appeared on The Dr. Greenthumb Show with B-real and revealed his days in the rap game are numbered.

“You supposed to say: ‘I’m gonna retire.’ You gotta make the comeback. Michael Jordan did it. Guess what? I’m retiring too this year. After this year, I’m done. All jokes in side pocket,” Starr said.

Why is he retiring? Starr said 30 years in the game is enough.

“Thirty years of Hip Hop. This is the last year. I’m retiring. Don’t call me for no verses, nothing. I might do a show here and there.”

You can hear Fredro Starr speak on his retirement below.