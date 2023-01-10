French Montana Reveals Max B Will Be Released From Prison in April

The return of Biggaveli is near. French Montana says Max B will be released from prison this year.

The announcement was alongside Montana’s new video for “Lemonade,” with Max asking for the Coke Boys 6 rapper to announce his return home. According to HipHopDX, Max was serving time in crimes related to armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault and felony murder.

“MY BROTHER WAS FACING 75 YEARS .. HE TOLD ME TO TELL YALL HE‘LL BE HOME IN APRIL!!” French wrote. “SILVER SURFER Live from the can [wave emoji] Free the Count [100 emoji] ‘LEMONADE’ VIDEO .. Coke Boys 6 OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS.”

MY BROTHER WAS FACING 75 YEARS .. HE TOLD ME TO TELL YALL HE ‘LL BE HOME IN APRIL ‼️ SILVER SURFER

Live from the can 🌊 Free the Count 💯 “LEMONADE” VIDEO .. Coke Boys 6 OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS 🗽link in bio pic.twitter.com/KavLaPXS1E — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) January 10, 2023

You can see the full video below.