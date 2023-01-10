In order to give back to the Philadelphia community, Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin, fellow REFORM Alliance Co-Chair and Grammy Award-winning musician Meek Mill, and actor Kevin Hart have announced a $7 million donation to 60 private and parochial schools in need. These schools will use the money to provide low-income students from underserved families with scholarships for the 2023–2024 school year.

Additionally, the funds will grant access to much-needed home technology, such as laptops, tablets, and WiFi.

The newest installment in Meek Mill and Michael Rubin’s ongoing commitment to help communities in need, which has resulted in gifts totaling $17M over the course of past years, is this $7M donation.

These charitable endeavors follow up on significant charitable endeavors and initiatives held at the end of 2022 over the recent holiday season. In order to provide more than 30 children who have been adversely affected by the criminal justice system and unfair probations with a special VIP experience, Rubin and Mill teamed up with REFORM Alliance, the Philadelphia Eagles, and the 76ers for the annual Season of Giving event. Meek also cleared the bail for 20 Philadelphian women so that they could spend Christmas Eve with their families.