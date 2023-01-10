The Stewie 1 Reintroduce, Breanna Stewart’s iconic sneaker, is getting a new incarnation from PUMA Hoops.

This new colorway, the third release of Stewie’s signature shoe, has a bespeckled gum sole and an upper that is flecked to resemble the geological formations on Washington State’s magnificent Mount Rainier. It is inspired by glacier rocks. The great forward’s dazzling presence on the court is symbolized by the neon yellow accent that breaks up the otherwise neutral color scheme.

The Stewie 1 Reintroduce, which has a suggested retail price of $120, will go on sale starting on Jan. 16 through PUMA.com, the PUMA mobile app, the PUMA NYC Flagship store, Dick’s Sporting Goods, and other select retailers around the world.

Advertisement

You can see images below.