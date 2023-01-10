While the team matchup may not be known yet, one thing is certain: this year’s Super Bowl halftime show, which features Rihanna as the leading performer, will be spectacular.



Rihanna took to social media to tease her upcoming appearance and show off a limited edition Super Bowl-inspired piece from her Fenty collection earlier this week.

Both NFL and Apple Music shared a short clip on their Instagrams of Rihanna in her Super Bowl-themed black hoodie with the photo of her arm holding a football. (It’s the same photo she used to announce her Super Bowl halftime performance.)

The caption reads, “5 weeks from today,” followed by two fire emojis.

Rihanna has also added a new Game Day Collection to her Fenty brand, complete with sweatshirts, t-shirts, boxers, loungewear, and more to commemorate her halftime performance.

This is the first year Apple Music will sponsor the iconic halftime show. DPS is producing the halftime show with Roc Nation,