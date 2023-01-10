Black Monday in the NFL was in full force, leading to the firing of Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury. In addition to Kingsbury’s dismissal, general manager Steve Keim has stepped away from the team.

According to ESPN, Keim’s decision to step away was “in order to focus on his health.”

Kingsbury and Keim will depart the team after signing extensions in the past offseason.

The Cardinals will move on from both following a 38-13 loss to wrap tier season with a record of 4-13. Kingsbury’s run as coach amassed a record of 28-37-1.

Sources: The #AZCardinals have fired coach Kliff Kingsbury one year after giving him a contract extension. pic.twitter.com/NbefiAPRrh — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 9, 2023