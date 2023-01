SZA has owned the top spot on the Billboard 200 for one month. According to Luminate, for the week ending Jan. 5, the R&B star’s SOS album earned 125,000 equivalent album units.

According to Billboard, SOS is the first album by a woman to spend four weeks at No. 1 in a year since Adele’s 30 ruled for six weeks, and it is the first album by a woman to have four consecutive weeks at No. 1 since 30‘s six-week reign. SOS is also the first female R&B album to spend four weeks at No. 1 since Alicia Keys’ As I Am spent a fourth and final nonconsecutive week at the top in February 2008. (Feb. 16, 2008).

SOS achieved 125,000 equivalent album units, SEA units 121,500 (down 4%, equaling 162.42 million official on-demand streaming of the set’s tracks), album sales 3,000 (up 289%), and TEA units 500 (down 7%). SZA’s Top Dawg Entertainment webstore received a sales surge after the introduction of two additional digital album variations of the package late on January 5.

Taylor Swift holds down the second spot with Midnights, while Metro Boomin’s Heroes & Villains takes the third spot. Drake and 21 Savage’s Her Loss is at No. 4, while Bad Bunny’s Un Verano Sin Ti is locked in at the five spot.