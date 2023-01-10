The Weeknd Drops “Is There Someone Else?” Video to Celebrate ‘Dawn FM’ One-Year Anniversary

The Weeknd is celebrating the one-year anniversary of the Dawn FM album by dropping the video for “Is There Someone Else?”

The new release dropped on Saturday, showing The Weeknd watching a woman dance through an apartment window.

At its debut at the top of 2022, Dawn FM made a Billboard debut at No. 2.

The new video arrives after The Weeknd’s “Blinding Lights” is continuing to break records. The single is officially the most streaming song of all time on Spotify. The achievement surpasses “Shape of You” by Ed Sheeran.

The record was broken just ahead of New Year’s Eve, with The Weeknd hitting the timeline to celebrate with his fans.

The feat closes out a stellar 2022 for The Weeknd, who kicked off the year with the launch of his most recent album Dawn FM.

If you need a refresher on his “Blinding Lights” single, the video is available below.