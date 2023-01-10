Tory Lanez’s former attorney, George Mgdesyan, has spoken out regarding the end of his tenure on the case. According to Mgdesyan, he is no longer representing the jailed rapper because he doesn’t do appeals.
According to Rolling Stone, Mgdesyan isn’t leaving due to a bad relationship, instead, getting Lanez the proper representation for the appeal. “I don’t do appeals, so we had to get somebody on board to handle the appeal,” said Mgdesyan.
Tory Lanez has acquired new legal representation. The rapper has hired Suge Knight’s former lawyer David Kenner, to replace Mgdesyan.
According to Meghann Cuniff, who covered the case at length during the trial, Lanez made the swap and confirmed to the legal reporter Kenner is now in place.
“Regarding Tory Lanez’s Tuesday court date, yes, there is a date listed on the jail roster,” Cuniff tweeted. “It’s not on Judge Herriford’s calendar, and he’s got a bunch of other stuff at the time. Attorney David Kenner confirmed to me last week he’s now representing Tory.
“Kenner is a longtime criminal defense attorney whose clients include former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight.” She added, “Anyone with actual experience in criminal law (not all lawyers) will tell you he’s joining the case a bit late: Before trial would have been better.”
Mgdesyan hopes to attend Lanez’s sentencing on Jan. 27, citing he “has interest.”