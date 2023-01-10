Tory Lanez’s former attorney, George Mgdesyan, has spoken out regarding the end of his tenure on the case. According to Mgdesyan, he is no longer representing the jailed rapper because he doesn’t do appeals.

According to Rolling Stone, Mgdesyan isn’t leaving due to a bad relationship, instead, getting Lanez the proper representation for the appeal. “I don’t do appeals, so we had to get somebody on board to handle the appeal,” said Mgdesyan.

Tory Lanez has acquired new legal representation. The rapper has hired Suge Knight’s former lawyer David Kenner, to replace Mgdesyan.

Tory Lanez Update: Court confirms hearing tomorrow will be for "substitution of attorney"



George Mgdesyan says he’s leaving on good terms, making way for David Kenner (Suge Knight’s longtime lawyer):



According to Meghann Cuniff, who covered the case at length during the trial, Lanez made the swap and confirmed to the legal reporter Kenner is now in place.

“Regarding Tory Lanez’s Tuesday court date, yes, there is a date listed on the jail roster,” Cuniff tweeted. “It’s not on Judge Herriford’s calendar, and he’s got a bunch of other stuff at the time. Attorney David Kenner confirmed to me last week he’s now representing Tory.

“Kenner is a longtime criminal defense attorney whose clients include former Death Row Records CEO Suge Knight.” She added, “Anyone with actual experience in criminal law (not all lawyers) will tell you he’s joining the case a bit late: Before trial would have been better.”

Penal Code 132 regards false evidence and witness tampering. (132 is also Judge Herriford's court department number.) @LASuperiorCourt actively hides court documents from the public, so it's really impossible to find out what exactly is going on based on the court record. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 8, 2023

Some clues about what's going on: Prosecutors tried to add a bribery count to Tory's charges during trial, which the judge rejected. Any post-conviction motion from David Kenner regarding false evidence or witness testimony is very unlikely to come this quick. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 8, 2023

To be clear: We really have no idea what this is, and there is no way any serious post-conviction motion would be filed and heard this quick. Tory was convicted on Dec. 23 and there was a huge holiday break. There is no way there’s been a serious motion fully briefed. — Meghann Cuniff (@meghanncuniff) January 8, 2023

Mgdesyan hopes to attend Lanez’s sentencing on Jan. 27, citing he “has interest.”