50 Cent’s pivotal 2003 LP Get Rich Or Die Tryin’ was the launching pad for him and his G-Unit collective to gain traction as a powerhouse at the turn of the millennium in Hip Hop. To the surprise of many, Fif let it be known that he wishes that the weight of superstardom wasn’t on his shoulders, but rather on the shoulders of his next in charge, Tony Yayo.

In an interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, 50 said, “My solo album took off so big that I just brought them with me, so it was clear that it was me creating opportunity for everybody else in the crew, but we was all together. I wish it would have been Yayo, because then I coulda did all of the business. If he woulda did what 50 Cent did, then I would have been running the whole thing.”

In his interview with Big Boy’s Neighborhood, 50 Cent also announced that he’s been green lighted to start working on an 8 Mile TV series to help solidify Eminem‘s legacy, though details remain few and far in between.

Advertisement

“I wanna bring — I’m gonna bring, 8 Mile to television,” 50 Cent said,

“We in motion. It’s gonna be big. I’m working. I ain’t got no duds. I’m batting 100 … I think it should be there for [Eminem’s] legacy because it’s important to me that they understand it.”