[WATCH] French Montana Says Max B Will Be Released From Prison In 2023

[WATCH] French Montana Says Max B Will Be Released From Prison In 2023

According to the Coke Boys captain, the Wave God will come home soon.

French Montana recently announced in a tweet that Max B would release from prison in April this year while promoting Max’s new “Lemonade” video from French’s latest mixtape Coke Boys 6.

Max was sentenced to 75 years behind bars for conspiracy charges related to armed robbery, kidnapping, aggravated assault, and felony murder from a botched New Jersey robbery in 2006. In 2016, Max, whose real name is Charley Wingate, had his sentence reduced to 20 years. His sentence was then shortened again to 12 years in 2019.

Advertisement

MY BROTHER WAS FACING 75 YEARS .. HE TOLD ME TO TELL YALL HE ‘LL BE HOME IN APRIL ‼️ SILVER SURFER

Live from the can 🌊 Free the Count 💯 “LEMONADE” VIDEO .. Coke Boys 6 OUT NOW ON ALL PLATFORMS 🗽link in bio pic.twitter.com/KavLaPXS1E — French Montana (@FrencHMonTanA) January 10, 2023

The “Lemonade” video opens with Biggaveli on a prison video call speaking to his fans.

“It’s Max Biggavel. French, what’s good, my n-gga? I’m coming, baby. I’m on they ass,” he says. “Boy looking good, I’m working, got the weight off of me, the weight is up. It’s ‘Lemonade,’ baby, it’s the video. Get ready for it. French Monbega, owww! I love you, beloved. You killin’ them out here.”