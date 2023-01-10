Even though Uncle Snoop is one of the most tenured artists in the game, he is still one of the most successful with the longevity of a rock star. That’s why even at 51 years old, Snoop still has skills with the pill.

Snoop showed off his hops on the b-ball court at a Los Angeles gym with a couple of old friends. The Doggfather wasted no time taking it to the baseline and throwing it through the hoop with this right hand, followed by cheers and applause by everyone close enough to witness it.

“5 friends who remained solid and stayed true 1988 on the left. 2023 on the right. Love y’all cuz,” the West Coast legend captioned.

Before he was the legendary Long beach slang spitter, Snoop was even recruited by several colleges for his basketball skills but decided not to further pursue his hoop dreams.