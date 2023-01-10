Hip Hop legend Ghostface Killah is bringing fans an entirely new way to enjoy his music.

In Partnership with the Stem Player Creator and Founder, Alex Klien, the Wu-Tang Clan founding member will be releasing a unique album for purchase on his custom device and exclusive video content.

After three decades in the game, Ghostface Killah is changing how fans experience his art with an all-access package.

Ghostface Stem will release two exclusive devices, in Black and Cream colors, with new songs and audio effects. Ghostface Killah will be the first artist to run a direct subscription on Stem, at his price, direct to his audience. Subscribers and device purchasers will get not only never

before heard songs, but video documentaries, direct meetings with the crew, and access to an exclusive “Stem Fest Concert.”

The stem system gives artists more control over their work. Stem is a venture of Kano Computing, which pioneered Stem Technology with its customizable computers and audio devices.

Stem’s new medium, which lets anyone customize any song,

revolutionizes artist control. It brings fans and artists closer together through state-of-the-art electronic and artificial intelligence technology.

The Ghostface Killah Cream Stemplayer will Include 5 New Tracks

For $240.

A 360 UNITS LIMITED EDITION Of The Ghostface Killah Black Stem Player

It will Include 10 New Tracks For $240.

Explore The New Ghostface Killah and Stem Partnership Now On Stem.Tech