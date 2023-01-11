Over the weekend, Ja Rule was scheduled to perform at Power 106.9’s Jingle Jam at the Baxter Arena in Omaha, Nebraska. However, before he came out, the DJ tasked with hyping up the crowd before Ja Rule took the stage, started playing 50 Cent’s 2003 hit song “In Da Club.”

In the clip that leaked online, members of Ja Rule’s team are seen telling the DJ to cut the song. “Stop the show right here,” one person demanded. “Aye, cut that shit off!” another said.

LMAO they really played 50 Cent at Ja Rule’s concert 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/WqgCALUcxS — Daily Loud (@DailyLoud) January 9, 2023

After the video of the mishap surfaced, 50 Cent came out and commented on what happened, seemingly disappointed that he was not behind it. “LOL. Now this is some funny shit ! I wish i had something to do with it,” 50 tweeted.

LOL 😆Now this is some funny shit ! I wish i had something to do with it 😆👏👏👏😆 https://t.co/jnbpt4Vpb3 pic.twitter.com/BiMIIRLBhO — 50cent (@50cent) January 10, 2023

Despite the two having beefed two decades ago, it seems as if the two artists still hold some resentment toward each other. In 2018, 50 Cent had apparently trolled Ja Rule when he reportedly bought out the first 2 rows to one of the “Between Me and You” artist’s concerts. In 2020, Ja Rule denied those reports.

“It’s cap, yo!” Ja Rule said. “He’s capping. King of cap, nigga. I tell niggas, I say, ‘Yo, I got 10 stacks right now for anybody that can find footage of this foolery that this nigga is talking about.’ Listen, we live in a world of fucking, everything is on video. Come on, man. Stop with the foolery, man!”

He added: “Even the thought of it is still stupid, because nigga, all you did if you did that, was put money in my pocket. And what you think the promoter is going to do? Have an empty venue? You let niggas in free or charge them again! It’s the dumbest shit ever, yo. But yeah, it’s cap. Never happened.”