The Coachella lineup is officially released. Bad Bunny, Frank Ocean and BLACKPINK will host the 2023 festival.

The two-weekend 2023 run will take over the desert from April 14 to 16 and April 21 to 23. Additional names on the bill include Pusha T, Burna Boy, Idris Elba, Metro Boomin, Kaytranada, The Kid LAROI, 070 Shake, A Boogie, Kali Uchis, and Rae Sremmurd.

For Ocean, this is a return to the lineup after he was scheduled for the 2020 festival but was unable to perform due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Bunny joins after a historic 2022, which landed him as one of The SOURCE’s Top Five Artists of the year and set marks that not many have ever touched.

You can see the full stacked lineup below.