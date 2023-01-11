Eddie Murphy Shares His Blueprint To Success At Golden Globes: ‘Keep Will Smith’s Wife’s Name Out Of Your F*****g Mouth!’

Eddie Murphy Shares His Blueprint To Success At Golden Globes: ‘Keep Will Smith’s Wife’s Name Out Of Your F*****g Mouth!’

Eddie Murphy made an appearance at the 2023 Golden Globe awards where he was presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his success in film. During his acceptance speech, Murphy shared his blueprint for newcomers in the entertainment industry, which consisted of three things.

“Pay your taxes, mind your business,” Murphy said to the audience as they were silent listening to the words of wisdom from the comedy legend. “And keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f****g mouth,” Eddie Murphy said, referring to the actor slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards last year after saying a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.

Eddie Murphy shares three pieces of advice for up-and-comers in the industry:



1) Pay your taxes.

2) Mind your business.

3) Keep Will Smith's wife's name out your f—ing mouth.https://t.co/YDe7QBg9R9 pic.twitter.com/1iH3iHGBiz — Variety (@Variety) January 11, 2023

However, this was not the only Will Smith joke made that evening. Earlier, host Jerrod Carmichael took the stage after a commerical break to say that during the break they had presented Will Smith with the “Best Portrayal Of Masculinity On Television” award.

Advertisement

“Just some quick housekeeping stuff,” Carmichael began. “While we were on commercial, we actually presented Will Smith with the Rock Hudson award for “Best Portrayal Of Masculinity On Television. So please give it up for Will Smith you guys!” Carmichael added.