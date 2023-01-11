Eddie Murphy made an appearance at the 2023 Golden Globe awards where he was presented with the Cecil B. DeMille Award for his success in film. During his acceptance speech, Murphy shared his blueprint for newcomers in the entertainment industry, which consisted of three things.
“Pay your taxes, mind your business,” Murphy said to the audience as they were silent listening to the words of wisdom from the comedy legend. “And keep Will Smith’s wife’s name out your f****g mouth,” Eddie Murphy said, referring to the actor slapping Chris Rock at the Academy Awards last year after saying a joke about his wife Jada Pinkett Smith.
However, this was not the only Will Smith joke made that evening. Earlier, host Jerrod Carmichael took the stage after a commerical break to say that during the break they had presented Will Smith with the “Best Portrayal Of Masculinity On Television” award.
“Just some quick housekeeping stuff,” Carmichael began. “While we were on commercial, we actually presented Will Smith with the Rock Hudson award for “Best Portrayal Of Masculinity On Television. So please give it up for Will Smith you guys!” Carmichael added.