Gunna has released his first statement since being free on an Alford plea deal for his connection to the YSL Rico trial.

Doubling down in his stance that he did not snitch, Gunna wrote: “N***as acting like they switching to a side But it’s only one side. #YslTheLabel #FreeThug & Yak GUNNA BACC!!!!!”

In the image, Gunna is seen sitting in what can be considered a living room with a studio set up, presumably getting ready to craft new music.

The statement is the first for Gunna since his attorney released one in December. The attorney, Steve Sadow, hit social media to shut down lies.

“Gunna did not snitch to get out of jail,” Sadow wrote. “He has said nothing and is not cooperating. His plea statement cannot be used in court against any other defendant. So please stop spreading lies.”

Gunna pleaded guilty to a racketeering conspiracy charge in the YSL RICO case that landed himself, Young Thug, and more in jail.

According to WSB-TV 2 Atlanta, Gunna, born Sergio Kitchens, appeared before a judge on Wednesday, taking the Alford plea, citing pleading guilt was his best interest while maintaining innocence.

Gunna was sentenced to five years, with one serving in prison. The one-year is commuted to time served, while the four-year balance is suspended and will result in a special arrangement, including 500 hours of community service.

Gunna released a statement after the sentence:

“While I have agreed to always be truthful, I want to make it perfectly clear that I have NOT made any statements, have NOT been interviewed, have NOT cooperated, have NOT agreed to testify or be a witness for or against any party in the case and have absolutely NO intention of being involved in the trial process in any way.”

Gunna can be called to testify, but he can claim the Fifth Amendment.