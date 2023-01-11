Words by: Brandon Simmons

Hit-Boy continues to keep working, and we’re not mad at it. After dropping multiple projects in 2022, the super producer is at it again. Just before the year ended, he linked up with UK rapper Avelino for “2 Certified”. It came with a video and even includes a verse from Hit-Boy. Now, he is trying his hand at R&B.

He confirmed on Twitter that he is working on a project with Musiq Soulchild. He tweeted, “R&B Hit-Boy otw”. Veteran R&B singer Musiq Soulchild was recently on Bill Bellamy’s podcast, Top Billin’, and spoke about the R&B project. He told Bellamy it would be called Victims & Villains and should be released in February. The “Teach Me How To Love” singer explained the title as well.

”It’s more abstract, at the same time direct. A lot of people don’t realize which one they are; they think they’re one when they’re the other”. – Musiq Soulchild

The two have worked together previously on songs “Christmas in Harlem” and “Praise You.”

Hit-Boy is also working with Offset. He posted on Instagram a photo of the Atlanta rapper and himself with the caption “1/13/23 @offsetyrn”.

Hit-Boy was clearly producer of the year last year after working with Beyonce, The Game, Conway the Machine, Nas, Dreezy, Ab-Soul, and Pacman Da Gunman.