Hit-Boy Teases New Release with Offset for This Friday

Hit-Boy is ready to show you why he is the most prolific producer in the game. Returning to Instagram on Tuesday (Jan. 10), Hit-Boy announced that he has a new collaboration loading with Offset.

“1/13/23 @offsetyrn,” Hit-Boy wrote under a picture of the two.

There are currently no details if the drop is a single for either star. Offset delayed his album after the death of Takeoff.

At the tail end of 2022, Hit-Boy dropped his new single “2 Certified,” featuring British rapper Avelino. According to Billboard, the single is the latest introduction to Hit-Boy’s upcoming sixth studio album.

The single featured bars from Hit-Boy, answering Avelino’s call to rap more. In a paired video directed by THIRDEYERAZ, Hit-Boy and Avelino take on a beat pad while also dealing with a moment of paparazzi.

“My engineer David Kim, who was mixing the Nas album, was also mixing Avelino’s album down the hall,” Hit-Boy says of the collaboration. “So Avelino came through, and by the end of the night, we had this record done.”

You can hear the single and see the video below.