Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 2023 Golden Globes last night and became one of the more memorable hosts in recent years. Carmichael apparently wasn’t having it when it came to the crowd not being quiet and continuing to talk over him, so he told the audience to “shut the f**k up.”

“Yo, yo, yo,” Carmichael said, trying to quiet the audience down. “I didn’t think I’d spend this much time telling y’all to shut the f**k up,” he added. “Everybody relax, its a live show here. Shut up!”

Jerrod Carmichael hilarious and merciless to the #GoldenGlobes crowd. pic.twitter.com/8LHWCIbu3z — Courtney Theriault (@cspotweet) January 11, 2023

Twitter, much like the audience, found what the 35-year-old comedian said to be amusing. Some Twitter users added that despite their amusement, it was about to be Carmichael’s first and last time hosting the prestigious award show.

Bout to be the first and last time Jerrod Carmichael host The Golden Globe pic.twitter.com/QlAOlIR3Gf — Ahmed/The Ears/Nets Fan 🇸🇴 (@big_business_) January 11, 2023

Jerrod Carmichael telling the audience to shut up is everything — Akilah Hughes (@AkilahObviously) January 11, 2023

Jerrod Carmichael dressed in his “colors are blush and bashful” yelling at the most famous people to “shut up” like he’s your parents trying to hear the TV has me howling. #GoldenGlobes — Emerson Collins (@ActuallyEmerson) January 11, 2023

"I didn't think I'd spend this much time telling y'all to shut the f–k up." Jerrod Carmichael winning friends while shushing the crowd as host of the #GoldenGlobes. — Eric Deggans at NPR (@Deggans) January 11, 2023

Carmichael also caught attention for his opening monologue where he began by saying “let me tell you why I’m here. I’m here because I’m Black.” In the nearly 7-minute monologue, Carmichael told the story of how he came to be the award show’s host, and how he felt a “moral dilemma” because he knew he was only given the hosting gig because of his race, and because there was no Golden Globes ceremony last year because there were no Black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.

You can check out Carmichael’s monologue below.