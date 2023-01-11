Comedian Jerrod Carmichael hosted the 2023 Golden Globes last night and became one of the more memorable hosts in recent years. Carmichael apparently wasn’t having it when it came to the crowd not being quiet and continuing to talk over him, so he told the audience to “shut the f**k up.”
“Yo, yo, yo,” Carmichael said, trying to quiet the audience down. “I didn’t think I’d spend this much time telling y’all to shut the f**k up,” he added. “Everybody relax, its a live show here. Shut up!”
Twitter, much like the audience, found what the 35-year-old comedian said to be amusing. Some Twitter users added that despite their amusement, it was about to be Carmichael’s first and last time hosting the prestigious award show.
Carmichael also caught attention for his opening monologue where he began by saying “let me tell you why I’m here. I’m here because I’m Black.” In the nearly 7-minute monologue, Carmichael told the story of how he came to be the award show’s host, and how he felt a “moral dilemma” because he knew he was only given the hosting gig because of his race, and because there was no Golden Globes ceremony last year because there were no Black members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.
You can check out Carmichael’s monologue below.