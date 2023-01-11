Keke Palmer is gearing up to be a mother. Keeping fans up to date every step of the way since her SNL announcement, Palmer dropped off a stunning maternity photoshoot shot by photographer David LaChapelle, who was introduced to the actress by Nicki Minaj.

“its giving POETRY. it’s giving MICHAEL ANGELO. it’s giving SISTINE CHAPEL. it’s giving MASTERPIECE,” Palmer joked, sharing the image of Palmer in a flowing yellow dress.

“behold, a mother, a father and the blessed baby we await in pure awe. the greatest gift from above we could ever dream. we can’t wait to meet you little one! we are so glad to be your earth parents as God’s hands are placed so gently over your life. thank you so much @nickiminaj for connecting me to @david_lachapelle and making this happen! thank you @diandretristan for helping with everything. from this photoshoot to the baby shower haha i love you so much friend!!!”

On Dec. 3, 2022, the star actress revealed her baby bump during her Saturday Night Live monologue.

Oh my god! Keke Palmer just revealed she’s pregnant during her SNL monologue and showed off her baby bump! pic.twitter.com/2qsntIVmNF — Spencer Althouse (@SpencerAlthouse) December 4, 2022

Palmer would go on to use her baby bump in the show’s sketches while her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, celebrated the forthcoming little bundle of joy online.

Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson shares photo of her baby bump🤰 pic.twitter.com/Znrgsvmars — Blanco Tarantino TV, LLC (@BlancoTarantino) December 4, 2022

You can see some of the sketch clips below.